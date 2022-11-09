KERNERSVILLE — A Winston-Salem man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting early Monday of a man and wounding of a woman outside a house in Kernersville.

Derrick Jose Ward, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm possession by a felon and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

