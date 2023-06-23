DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Thomasville man driving a stolen car has been arrested in connection with break-ins earlier this month in which other Thomasville residents also have been charged, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Robert Blake Maxwell, 32, of Johnstontown Road, was arrested on Monday at a convenience store after a joint investigation by the Thomasville Police Department and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of his arrest, he was driving a 1992 Honda Civic that had been reported stolen in High Point.
According to information on his arrest warrant, on June 6 Maxwell and Jay Emanuel Calhoun, 49, of Thomasville, reportedly damaged a metal fence and retaining wall at Kaufman Trailers in Lexington and stole a 2018 Dodge 3500 truck valued at $40,000. He also is accused of trying to steal $15,000 worth of tires, wheels and batteries.
The arrest warrant also said he later sold the stolen truck for $800 in cash.
Maxwell and Mendy Nicole Bean, 44, of 5 Laura Lane, Room 218, Thomasville, also were accused of breaking into God’s Revival Ministries on Sedgehill Drive in Thomasville on June 3 and stealing three guitars, a string trimmer and other power tools, valued at a total of $3,750.
Maxwell was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony attempted larceny, felony obtain property under false pretenses, felony breaking and entering of a place of worship, felony larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor injury to real property and misdemeanor first-degree trespass. Bond was set at $35,000 secured.
Calhoun was charged with felony larceny, felony attempted larceny, felony obtain property under false pretense, misdemeanor injury to real property and misdemeanor first-degree trespass. His bond was set at $20,000 secured.
Bean was charged with two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony breaking and entering a place of worship and felony larceny after breaking and entering. Bond was set at $35,000 secured.
According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
