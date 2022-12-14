THOMASVILLE — A Trinity man has been charged in connection with the Dec. 2 assault on a 75-year-old man after a traffic accident in Thomasville.

Brantley Walker Wray, 28, of Eagle Landing Drive, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with one count of felonious assault. He was released from the Davidson County Jail after posting $25,000 secured bond, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

