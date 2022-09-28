KERNERSVILLE — One man has been arrested and another is being sought in a shooting earlier this month that Kernersville police stemmed from a dispute between rival gang factions.
Simir Miller, 19, of Walkertown is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, felony possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor child abuse.
Police are seeking Nehemiah Chandler, 18, of Winston-Salem on charges of felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor injury to personal property.
On the afternoon of Sept. 18, two men became involved in an argument after three or four people associated with one gang confronted a similar number of people associated with an opposing gang in the parking lot of a small business complex in the 400 block of E. Bodenhamer Street. During the argument, one man fired a handgun at the other group, police said.
The man who was shot had injuries not considered life-threatening.
Miller was being held Wednesday at the Forsyth County Jail in Winston-Salem. Bond was set at $60,000 secured.
Investigators ask that anyone with information about the shooting call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.
