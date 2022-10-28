HIGH POINT — A woman from Jamestown was shot and killed at a north High Point hotel early Friday, and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested, police said.

Anita Hyatt, 31, was shot about 1 a.m. at the Super 8 by Wyndham at 4400 Regency Drive, which is is along N.C. 68 near the High Point-Greensboro city limit, the High Point Police Department said. No other information about her injuries was released except that she had more than one gunshot wound.

