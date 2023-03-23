HIGH POINT — A 43-year-old High Point man has been accused of raping, kidnapping and beating a disabled woman in High Point and in Davidson County.
Luis Alberto Pantoja, 34, of 410 Meredith St., Apt. A, High Point, was charged with felony first-degree rape, felony first-degree forced sex offense, felony first-degree kidnapping, felony assault causing serious bodily injury, felony assault by strangulation, felony human trafficking of an adult victim, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor assault on an individual with a disability. He was being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed.
On March 19, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by detectives with the High Point Police Department’s Special Victims Unit about a 35-year-old woman who was raped once in High Point and once in Davidson County.
During the collaborative investigation, detectives established a pattern of domestic violence leading up to the rapes. According to the arrest warrant issued by the Davidson County magistrate’s office, Pantoja punched her and knocked out a tooth, and choked her, leaving visible bruises on her neck. He is also accused of kidnapping the woman at gunpoint, as well as “transporting her with the intent (for her) to be held in sexual servitude.”
The arrest warrant also stated the woman has a disability but did not indicate what it is.
High Point police said Pantoja was arrested in Chicago on a fugitive warrant and was brought back to Guilford County on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.