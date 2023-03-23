HIGH POINT — A 43-year-old High Point man has been accused of raping, kidnapping and beating a disabled woman in High Point and in Davidson County.

Luis Alberto Pantoja, 34, of 410 Meredith St., Apt. A, High Point, was charged with felony first-degree rape, felony first-degree forced sex offense, felony first-degree kidnapping, felony assault causing serious bodily injury, felony assault by strangulation, felony human trafficking of an adult victim, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor assault on an individual with a disability. He was being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed.

