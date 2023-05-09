FRANKLINVILLE – A High Point man who fled sheriff’s deputies Friday night led officers on a high-speed chase, and one officer had to jump to avoid being hit by the car the man was driving, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase began after a sheriff’s deputy went to the area of Allred Street and W. Main Street because someone had called to report a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy saw a man standing on the passenger side of the vehicle.

