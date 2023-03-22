HIGH POINT — The lack of five specific words in a medical malpractice lawsuit against a High Point assisted living facility warranted dismissal of the lawsuit, the N.C. Court of Appeals has ruled.

The lawsuit against Pennybyrn at Maryfield was filed in March 2017 by a representative of the estate of Ruth Hedgecock Jones, a Pennybyrn resident who died of a head injury in February 2016 at the age of 93 after several falls that January and February.

Trending Videos