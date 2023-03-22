HIGH POINT — The lack of five specific words in a medical malpractice lawsuit against a High Point assisted living facility warranted dismissal of the lawsuit, the N.C. Court of Appeals has ruled.
The lawsuit against Pennybyrn at Maryfield was filed in March 2017 by a representative of the estate of Ruth Hedgecock Jones, a Pennybyrn resident who died of a head injury in February 2016 at the age of 93 after several falls that January and February.
Pennybyrn’s attorney argued for the case to be dismissed because the lawsuit’s wording did not follow a rule in state law for medical malpractice suits to show that the medical records of the alleged neglect have been reviewed by an expert who is willing to testify in court.
The Jones estate’s attorney could have amended the lawsuit to add the words “pertaining to the alleged negligence” but did not try until a court hearing in January 2019, which the Court of Appeals said in a ruling issued Tuesday was an undue delay. State law on medical malpractice lawsuits is strict, and past court rulings have upheld dismissal when even small, clerical errors were not corrected in less time than was at issue in this case, the court said.
“Here, plaintiff offers no justification for the delay in filing her motion to amend. The only justification offered by plaintiff is that she was unaware of the clerical error in her amended complaint, and upon learning of it, ‘immediately moved to amend’ in January 2019. This reasoning is insufficient, especially in light of the fact that the deficient pleading had been brought to the attention of plaintiff in the month prior to the hearing and no motion was made until an oral motion at the time of the hearing,” the court wrote.
