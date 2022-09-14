HIGH POINT – A man known for videos of science experiments that become internet sensations has joined High Point University’s Access to Innovators Program.
Steve Spangler, who also is a bestselling author, television personality and business leader, is HPU’s STEM Educator in Residence.
Spangler, who started his career as a science teacher in Colorado, made a video in 2005 involving dropping Mentos mints into Diet Coke, which went viral on YouTube. Since then, he has made many more viral videos on Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, and has made more than 1,600 television appearances.
Since the early 1990s, he has been on a mission to get kids and adults excited about science.
His books are “10-Minute Science Experiments,” “Naked Eggs and Flying Potatoes” and “Fire Bubbles and Exploding Toothpaste.”
He’s also the founder of Be Amazing Toys, which makes science-based toys and kits.
