HIGH POINT — A Triad developer is seeking city of High Point approvals that would support plans for a major project with up to 600 apartments, as well as restaurants and other commercial uses.
Deep River Partners of Greensboro has applied to rezone 54.8 acres on the east side of N.C. 68 between Piedmont Parkway and Regency Drive.
The applicant is proposing a mixed-use development there with approximately 560 to 600 multifamily dwelling units, as well as various industrial and limited commercial uses, according to the city.
The site is near the entrance to the Piedmont Centre business park, which was developed by Lowell Easter, one of the principals with Deep River Partners.
Deep River Partners is seeking a new planned development zoning district that would allow commercial and light industrial uses along the N.C. 68 frontage.
These may include restaurants, a pet day care facility and an internal access self-storage facility, according to Judy Stalder, a development consultant working with Deep River Partners on the zoning case.
“The rear of the property will be reserved for a mix of residential multifamily homes. The project is designed to complement the surrounding area by providing much needed employee housing and supporting services for businesses and residents,” according to Stalder.
The rezoning request is scheduled to be heard by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday.
