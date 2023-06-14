GREENSBORO — ProKidney Corp., a company focused on combating chronic kidney disease, has ended weeks of speculation by picking Greensboro for a new biomanufacturing facility potentially creating up to 330 jobs and involving an investment of up to $485 million, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Tuesday.

ProKidney, which already has a Piedmont Triad presence through its headquarters and other facilities in Winston-Salem, will develop a commercial manufacturing facility for REACT, formally known as REnal Autologous Cell Therapy, the company’s lead product candidate being developed for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.