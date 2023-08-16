HIGH POINT — The Rev. Joe Blosser summed up the sentiment of a gathering focused on the best of the best in local public school classrooms that drew more than 200 people to a luncheon Wednesday.
“We are here to celebrate you and your passion,” Blosser, one of the speakers at the event, said to the teachers in the room. “You are the heart of our schools.”
The High Point Schools Partnership and Guilford Education Alliance honored 24 Guilford County Schools educators during its annual Extraordinary Educators Luncheon at the High Point Country Club. The teachers were nominated by principals at each of the 24 GCS schools in High Point.
Superintendent Whitney Oakley said that teachers make a fundamental difference in the lives of students.
“You can’t forget the power of the best teacher you ever had,” Oakley said.
The partnership and alliance also recognized a High Point minister for his advocacy of education. The Rev. Frank Thomas, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, was presented the Margaret Bourdeaux Arbuckle Award.
Thomas co-chaired the 2020 and 2022 Guilford County Schools bond campaigns that resulted in voter approval of borrowing $2 billion dollars for school facilities, the largest bond package to ever pass in North Carolina and the third-largest in U.S. history.
Thomas told the audience that he takes pride in having been a part of a campaign that secured the financing to improve Guilford County Schools for generations to come.
Thomas’ co-chair, Cecelia Thompson, executive director of Action Greensboro, was presented with the same honor during an earlier event. The award is named after Guilford Education Alliance’s former executive director and is given annually to community leaders who have advocated for education.
The 24 teachers honored at the luncheon are:
• Amanda Makris, Allen Jay Elementary.
• Montrez Shaw, Allen Jay Middle.
• Shanna Dowd, Andrews High.
• Kim Esser, Fairview Elementary.
• Jessica Yuan, Ferndale Middle.
• Carrie Nicolson, Florence Elementary.
• Maria Nwabueze, High Point Central.
• Erica DiCarlo, Johnson Street Global Studies.
• Marco Alzamora, Kearns Academy.
• Nancy Riascos, Kirkman Park Elementary.
• Afzaluddin Khan, Middle College at GTCC-High Point.
• Enetria Denny, Montlieu Academy of Technology.
• Stacey Howie, Northwood Elementary.
• Fran Carraway, Oak Hill Elementary.
• Morgan Farrington, Oak View Elementary.
• Heather Higginbotham, Parkview Elementary.
• Morgan Bailey, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts.
• Bryanna McLean, Shadybrook Elementary.
• Natacha Wulff, Southwest Elementary.
• Michael Mode, Southwest High.
• Akeah Dillard, Southwest Middle.
• Erica Dent, Triangle Lake Montessori.
• Aria Irvin, Union Hill Elementary.
• Alajah Artis, Welborn Academy Science and Technology.
