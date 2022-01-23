HIGH POINT — The longest-serving executive director in the 60-year history of the High Point Arts Council will retire at the end of this fiscal year.
Debbie Lumpkins, who served as the arts council’s education and programs director and then as interim executive director before being offered the executive director position in July 2003, will step down effective June 30, she told The High Point Enterprise.
“We’re in good shape for me to hand this position off to someone else now,” Lumpkins said, “hopefully someone that has the same energy and commitment to the arts, and a strong background in development and facility management — the things that are important to this position — so they can keep the arts council moving forward and expanding.”
Lumpkins, who has a reputation for being one of the city’s most passionate advocates for the arts, helped guide the multiyear campaign to purchase High Point’s first dedicated arts center, the Centennial Station Arts Center. The arts council bought the facility in 2012 and finished paying it off last year.
“That just shows you that perseverance pays off,” Lumpkins said. “We had a lot of obstacles and roadblocks to go over and around, but it finally happened for us. That was a big step for High Point.”
Lumpkins said she’s especially proud of her tireless efforts to expand arts programming and make the arts more accessible to a wider, more diverse audience throughout the city. She also cited a grant she wrote in 2002 for the establishment of the John Coltrane Jazz Workshop, which she said helped plant a seed for greater citywide recognition of Coltrane and his connection to High Point.
Arts council board members praise Lumpkins for her leadership, her work ethic and her enthusiasm for the arts.
“She’s the female Energizer Bunny,” said Tom Blount, immediate past board chairman. “She’s always looking for ways to solve problems. In March 2020, when the pandemic hit and we had all these restrictions, she found a way to start livestreaming concerts so the arts council could keep providing programming. She finds a way to get things done.”
Board member emeritus Jim Morgan, who led the fundraising campaign to purchase Centennial Station, also offered high praise.
“I have mixed emotions,” he said. “I’m happy she’s going to finally get a breath and retire, but at the same time I’m going to miss her immensely. She’s been awesome for the arts in High Point.”
Lumpkins grew up in the arts — her background was as a dancer and choreographer — but when she joined the workforce, she left those interests behind, pursuing a career in the marketing and advertising field. It wasn’t until 2000, when she took the programming position with the arts council, that she was drawn back toward the arts.
Then came the executive director opportunity, after previous director Alan Waufle left for another job, and the opportunity felt just right.
“For me, that was the first time my business and arts background all came together in one place,” Lumpkins said. “It was like the perfect Debbie job.”
Other people must’ve thought so, too. In 2015, Lumpkins was named the Businesswoman of the Year by the High Point Chamber of Commerce.
Arts council board chairman Carlos Olvera said efforts have already begun to find a new executive director.
“It’s going to be a challenge to replace her,” Olvera said. “She’s got over 20 years invested in the arts council — her passion for the arts and her devotion to the council are second to none. She just gives her all, and it’s going to be tough to fill her shoes.”
In retirement, Lumpkins said, she looks forward to spending more time gardening, taking pottery classes and having the flexibility to visit more with family and friends. But don’t expect her to turn her back on the arts.
“I’ll definitely be involved in the arts in some capacity,” she said. “I don’t know what that will be yet, but opportunities will present themselves — they always do. That’s how I became executive director in the first place 20 years ago.”
