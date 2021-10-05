HIGH POINT — The NorthState brand long associated with High Point is part of a newly formed communications company that is no longer part of Segra.
Lumos Networks and NorthState announced in a press release Tuesday that they have combined as a standalone company that is focused on growth of its high-speed fiber broadband network.
NorthState was founded in High Point in 1895 and stayed independent until it was bought by Segra last year.
Segra was later bought by EQT Infrastructure, a private equity company, which this year sold Segra to Cox Communications.
Lumos and NorthState will operate “with the continued financial support of EQT Infrastructure,” according to the release.
“I am excited to be leading a dedicated team of employees as we meet the growing demand for universal broadband with EQT’s support,” said Lumos and NorthState Chief Executive Officer Diego Anderson. “We are well-positioned for robust growth because we have the resources and unique capabilities to expand our scalable fiber broadband offerings to many more communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.”
Lumos and NorthState currently offer high-speed fiber broadband to nearly 200,000 residential and business locations in Virginia and North Carolina, respectively. They also plan to bring high-speed fiber internet to underserved communities through public-private partnerships, meeting a critical need for the communities they serve.
“We understand the growing demand for high-quality symmetrical internet broadband connectivity that only a fiber optic network can deliver. Our fiber network accommodates a growing ecosystem of bandwidth-intensive applications, including work from home, remote learning, video streaming, gaming and telemedicine,” Anderson said. “As customer needs evolve, they can continue to count on us for highly reliable fiber broadband services and a strong commitment to customer service.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.