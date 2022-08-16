HIGH POINT — Actor Rob Lowe will deliver High Point University’s commencement address in the spring, the university announced Tuesday.
Lowe’s career spans four decades in film, television and theater as an actor, director and producer, including movie roles in “Behind the Candelabra,” “Austin Powers” and “Tommy Boy” and roles in the TV hit series “The West Wing” and “Parks and Recreation.”
He has been nominated for two Emmys, six Golden Globes, and four Screen Actors Guild awards.
HPU President Nido Qubein said the university looks forward to “the inspiring insight and experience he will share with the HPU family.”
“The success he has achieved as an artist and the significance of his philanthropic initiatives will encourage our students to pursue their own life of success and significance,” Qubein said.
Commencement on May 6 is a private event for HPU graduates and their family members but will be streamed online live at www.highpoint.edu/live.
