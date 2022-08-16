HPTNWS-08-17-22 LOWE.jpg

Actor Rob Lowe will be HPU’s commencment speaker at the 2023 ceremonies in May.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Actor Rob Lowe will deliver High Point University’s commencement address in the spring, the university announced Tuesday.

Lowe’s career spans four decades in film, television and theater as an actor, director and producer, including movie roles in “Behind the Candelabra,” “Austin Powers” and “Tommy Boy” and roles in the TV hit series “The West Wing” and “Parks and Recreation.”

