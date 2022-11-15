HIGH POINT — Lowe’s Home Improvement has been approved by the city to open a warehouse in a new industrial park in north High Point.
The city issued a certificate of occupancy in August for 720 Pegg Road, Suite 107, which construction documents describe as a Lowe’s distribution center.
The project was approved to use 79,400 square feet of a 234,000-square-foot distribution/warehouse building built in 2019 on 18.7 acres.
Lowe’s Home Improvement corporate headquarters did not respond to a request for comment.
A representative of the building owner, Beacon Partners, a commercial real estate firm based in Charlotte, could not be reached for comment.
It bought the property in September for $25.1 million from Scannell Properties of Indianapolis, the original developer of the industrial park, which is off Gallimore Dairy Road and has a Greensboro address, but is in the High Point city limits.
Beacon Partners is advertising 73,024 square feet available at 720 Pegg Road, between the Lowe’s facility and another 73,000 square feet of space that is also leased.
An application has been submitted to the city for the upfit of this space for a project called Bakemark, which is a company that makes baking ingredients.
The other building in the park, 780 Pegg Road, includes a Home Depot distribution center. The other tenant there is a Cranston Trucking freight terminal.
The 176,000-square-foot building on 12.9 acres was sold by Scannell Properties to a New York company for $22 million in July 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.