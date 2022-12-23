HIGH POINT — Lowe’s Home Improvement has added to its presence in High Point with a new distribution center that employs about 85 people.
The 73,000-square-foot warehouse, which is in a new industrial park at 720 Pegg Road, will serve as a terminal for last-mile delivery of bulky items, such as appliances, riding lawn mowers, grills and patio furniture, according to a statement from the retail chain.
“This facility will enable us to provide faster and more predictable delivery for our customers,” the statement said. “As we announced in August 2020, Lowe’s distribution network expansion is part of an ongoing investment in Lowe’s supply chain. Lowe’s is building a market-based delivery network to coordinate deliveries at a market level and allow our supply chain and stores to operate more efficiently.”
The Enterprise first reported last month that Lowe’s would occupy this site after the city approved plans for the distribution center.
Lowe’s has since provided additional details, including that the jobs at this distribution center include hourly and management positions.
It’s one of the tenants in a 234,000-square-foot building constructed in 2019 on 18.7 acres. Additional space has been leased to Bakemark, a company that makes baking ingredients.
Beacon Partners, a commercial real estate firm based in Charlotte, bought the property in September for $25.1 million.
The other building in the park, 780 Pegg Road, includes a Home Depot distribution center and a Cranston Trucking freight terminal.
