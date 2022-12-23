HIGH POINT — Lowe’s Home Improvement has added to its presence in High Point with a new distribution center that employs about 85 people.

The 73,000-square-foot warehouse, which is in a new industrial park at 720 Pegg Road, will serve as a terminal for last-mile delivery of bulky items, such as appliances, riding lawn mowers, grills and patio furniture, according to a statement from the retail chain.

