HIGH POINT — The last remaining skating rink in High Point has shut down.
Skate South at 208 W. Fairfield Road announced on Facebook that it has closed and that the property has been sold to make way for a new business.
“Thank you for being part of our skating family for so long,” the post stated.
A representative of Skate South could not be reached for comment.
It opened in 1978 as the Carrousel Skating Center and later became known as Skate South. It was the second rink opened by the original owners of the former Rol-A-Rink on N. Main Street.
Rol-A-Rink closed in 2014 and has since been demolished.
The owners of the 1 1/2-acre property on which Skate South was located, Rol-A-Rink Inc., could not be reached for comment.
As of Thursday, the property had not been sold or otherwise changed hands, according to the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
The site, which includes a 19,800-square-foot building that housed the rink, has been listed for sale for $935,000.
The listing touts that the property, which is near the Walmart shopping center on S. Main Street, is priced at less than its Guilford County tax-assessed value of $991,600.
According to the city’s Accela Citizen Access website, a sketch plan for a potential auto paint and body shop on the property has been submitted for review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.