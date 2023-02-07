RANDOLPH COUNTY — Former state legislator and Republican Party leader Jerry Tillman of Archdale, who had a long career in public education before pursuing elected office, has died at the age of 82.
Tillman, who died Saturday, served 18 years in the Senate representing Randolph County. He was part of the GOP legislative leadership, serving as majority Senate whip, before retiring from the Senate three years ago to become a member of the N.C. State Board of Transportation.
Prior to elected office, Tillman spent more than three decades as an educator, administrator and coach in the Randolph County Schools system.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and state flags at half-staff Monday through sunset Tuesday to honor Tillman.
“Sen. Tillman was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for his community for many years,” Cooper said. “Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”
Tillman devoted much of his legislative career to promoting bills to lower taxes and reform the state tax system, reform education and lessen government regulation on business. One of his last major acts was to spearhead a bill to create a state fund to help sustain rural hospitals, such as Randolph Health in Asheboro.
In one of his last legislative efforts, Tillman also served an integral role in the initial phase of recruiting Toyota Motor Corp. to pick the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for its electric car battery manufacturing operation, said Darrell Frye, chairman of the Randolph County Board of Commissioners.
“His last two issues were really important not just to Randolph County but to this region and the state of North Carolina,” said Frye, a decades-long friend of Tillman’s.
State Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger Sr., R-Rockingham, said Tillman served as an effective legislator but made countless friends through his down-home personality.
“Jerry was truly larger than life,” Berger said. “He was never afraid to share his thoughts on a particular bill and would often lighten the mood by regaling us with tales about music, racing and baseball.”
Tillman’s committee assignments included serving as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and Senate Appropriations Committee on Education.
Tillman didn’t mince words in defending his conservative positions or taking a stance that he knew was going to be unpopular in many quarters.
Years ago at a candidate forum in Greensboro covered by The High Point Enterprise, Tillman was asked by the moderator about gerrymandering and redistricting. Tillman expressed skepticism about making redistricting less partisan, arguing that drawing congressional and legislative boundaries should be left up to the political party in control of the General Assembly at the time.
Some voters at the candidate forum audience gasped and took issue with Tillman’s position, but he didn’t back down from defending it.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is handling Tillman’s funeral arrangements.
The Tillman family legacy in politics and public service continues. Tillman’s son, Pat Tillman, is a Republican on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners who was elected to his first term this past fall after serving several years on the Guilford County Board of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.