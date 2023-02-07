RANDOLPH COUNTY — Former state legislator and Republican Party leader Jerry Tillman of Archdale, who had a long career in public education before pursuing elected office, has died at the age of 82.

Tillman, who died Saturday, served 18 years in the Senate representing Randolph County. He was part of the GOP legislative leadership, serving as majority Senate whip, before retiring from the Senate three years ago to become a member of the N.C. State Board of Transportation.

Trending Videos