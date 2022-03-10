HIGH POINT — Organizers of High Point’s semiannual fabric market have rebranded the trade show as part of a campaign to bring the textile industry to a wider audience.
Known as Showtime since its inception in 1990, the event, which is held each May and November at Market Square Textile Tower and typically draws around 2,000 people, is now called Interwoven.
Kathryn Richardson, president of the International Textile Alliance, which hosts the show, said the new name “really signifies how connected we all are, and how important textiles are in our lives. It’s everywhere. Textiles feed everything.”
The ITA’s 150 members are trying to appeal to a broader array of customers within the home furnishings industry and beyond, she said.
Companies that make things like draperies, acoustic panels and pillows are looking to source more of their products domestically, which gives the ITA an opportunity for growth, she said.
“That’s really the impetus behind the rebranding — to reintroduce ourselves to all of the stakeholders in the textiles, leather and trimmings world, because there’s been so much change,” said Richardson, who is vice president of sales at Libeco, a linen manufacturer in New York.
International buyers made up a substantial portion of the attendance at the fabric show until the coronavirus pandemic brought travel restrictions that suppressed turnout.
Richardson said overseas buyers are starting to come back and ITA membership is creeping up.
Another goal of the rebranding is to attract younger talent to the field, she said.
“There are so many ways we’re hoping to engage in showing that it’s a viable career, that textile design is a wonderful form of art and expression and income potential,” she said.
