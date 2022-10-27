HPTNWS-10-27-22 BARBECUE.jpg

John McPherson and his daughter, Jennifer McPherson, recently closed their family restaurant, Archdale Bar-B-Que, after 20 years in business.

 PAT KIMBROUGH | HPE

ARCHDALE — For John McPherson, the decision to close his popular longtime restaurant, Archdale Bar-B-Que, was difficult but unavoidable.

“I’m 73 years old. We had a real good business. I enjoyed working; I really did. I had a few good employees,” he said. “But it’s tough to run to a restaurant when you ain’t got no help.”

