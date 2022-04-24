HIGH POINT — City documents state that developers of a 540-acre industrial park are planning a 1 million-square-foot building for a distribution and light manufacturing operation as part of the first phase.
The documents don’t name the end user, and a representative for the park’s developer, D.H. Griffin Construction of Greensboro, could not be reached for comment.
Marc Isaacson, an attorney representing the developer, wrote in a rezoning notice about the project that his client “intends to develop a high-class business park consisting of various warehousing and distribution uses.”
The project, at 2419 Sandy Ridge Road, is called High Point North Business Center.
City planners wrote in a report about the project that developers have about 113 acres of the site under contract to sell to a client that plans to construct an initial 1 million-square-foot facility, with options for an additional 500,000 to 1 million square feet of similar warehousing, distribution or light industrial uses.
Organizers have designed and submitted plans to the city for an access road to the site from Sandy Ridge Road and Joe Drive.
Developers have asked the city to annex an additional 60 acres they’ve acquired and to update the zoning of the entire site to meet current standards.
The Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hear the case Tuesday.
The park has been in the planning stages for more than a decade. Developers assembled 511 acres between Sandy Ridge Road and Interstate 40, and got the land annexed and rezoned by the city in 2013.
According to the city, phase one of the park will total about 2.2 million square feet of industrial development, based on data provided by the applicant.
The developer has purchased land at the intersection of Sandy Ridge Road and Gallimore Dairy Road to serve as the primary entrance to the park.
In the future, the developer will construct an extension of Gallimore Dairy Road through the site to Adkins Road, according to the city.
