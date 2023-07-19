Though the signs of the pandemic are fading away, many North Carolinians are still living with lingering aftereffects of a COVID-19 infection.
About one in six state residents have experienced long COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There’s no test that will definitively tell a physician whether you have long COVID, said Dr. Louise King, co-director of UNC Long COVID Recovery Clinic
“A lot of our testing is just based on excluding other things that could cause the same symptoms,” she said.
Doctors often try to exclude conditions such as anemia and thyroid disorders to determine whether the patient’s symptoms are truly related to their COVID infection, she said.
Although earlier COVID variants tended to cause longer-term respiratory complications, newer variants make fatigue the most common symptom of long COVID, King said.
Other common symptoms include brain fog, headaches, shortness of breath and joint pain.
Patients must experience these symptoms for at least a month before they could be considered part of long COVID, according to the definition set by the CDC.
Experts still don’t know exactly why some people have lingering symptoms months after COVID infections. There are three major theories in the scientific community, King said: Viral particles stay in the body long after the initial infection has passed; the COVID-19 infection causes long-lasting inflammation in the body; the initial infection causes the body’s immune system to start attacking itself.
The most likely explanation involves a combination of all of these theories, King said.
Because researchers still don’t know what causes long COVID, treatments are largely targeted at reducing symptoms rather than treating root causes.
Many patients benefit from learning strategies to manage their energy levels, said Christie Palagonia, a physical therapist and program director at the WakeMed Pulmonary Rehab.
Therapists like Palagonia often teach patients to try to mitigate their symptoms, whether that be with breathing exercises or by restructuring their schedules.
Some patients may benefit from medications that target specific long COVID symptoms, such as anxiety and depression.
Luckily, most people recover from long COVID, especially between the first and third month of having the condition, King said.
If a person suspects they have long COVID, they should schedule an appointment with their primary care provider, who can perform some preliminary tests, King said.
If those tests suggest that long COVID is likely, appointments with a physical therapist might be in order, King said.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC.
