HIGH POINT — Eleven sites in the city of High Point will have National Night Out events on Tuesday.
National Night Out is an annual program designed to foster better relationships between law enforcement and neighborhoods while promoting safer communities. Started 38 years ago, National Night Out is marked in 16,000 communities by 38 million people, the organization reports on its website.
The High Point sites are:
• Burns Hill, 1208 R.C. Baldwin Ave., 6-8 p.m.
• Conrad Baptist Church, 1920 N. Centennial St., 5-8 p.m.
• Hailey Historical, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., 7:30 p.m.-until
• London Woods, 1712 Cedrow Drive, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Macedonia Family Resource Center, 401 Lake Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Newgate Garden Apartments, 605 Granby Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• North Borough Neighborhood, 5705 N. Borough Road, 6:30-8 p.m.
• Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, 6-8 p.m.
• Union Baptist, 1756 Lamb Ave., 6-8 p.m.
• Washington Street community, 738 Washington St. 6-8, p.m.
• West End Ministries, Bountiful Harvest Community Garden, 800 block of W. English Road, 5:30-8 p.m.
All are scheduled to have food and refreshments.
