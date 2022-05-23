HIGH POINT — A local effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations by going door-to-door has earned national recognition.
The YWCA High Point VaxConnect program recently was recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties. The award honors innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.
The program involves going door-to-door throughout the community to provide education about the COVID-19 vaccine, assistance with scheduling appointments and support for transportation to vaccine sites.
In May 2021, with funding from the Foundation Healthy High Point and Hayden Harman Foundation, and the city of High Point, the YWCA began a pilot VaxConnect program to increase vaccinations and education among residents in the 27260 and 27262 ZIP codes. In February 2022, the program was able to continue and expand efforts into Greensboro with additional funding from the Guilford County Division of Public Health.
Since May 2021, in High Point the program has canvassed 7,114 homes and made 359 vaccination appointments for unvaccinated individuals (a 19.34% success rate). Since February 2022, in Greensboro, 8,889 homes have been canvassed with 372 appointments made, (a 17.32% success rate).
“All across the country, counties are working tirelessly to support residents and drive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said association President Larry Johnson. “This year's Achievement Award-winning programs showcase how counties work every day to build healthy, safe and thriving communities.”
