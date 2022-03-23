HIGH POINT – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point has received a substantial donation from a billionaire philanthropist and author.
The organization was one of 62 Boys & Girls Clubs organizations across the nation that received a combined $281 million from MacKenzie Scott in her most recent round of charitable gifts. The amount the High Point organization will get was not disclosed.
Scott divorced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019 and received 4% of Amazon’s stock shares in the settlement. She has signed the Giving Pledge, committing to give at least half of her fortune, which Forbes has estimated at $48 billion, to charity. She announced Wednesday in a Medium post that she has given more than $3.8 billion to 465 organizations over the past nine months, which the Associated Press reported brought her total donations to more than $12 billion.
Her gift to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point will be used as part of the organization’s comprehensive campaign, which includes the purchase and renovation of the former Rankin Memorial United Methodist Church to convert it into a Boys & Girls Club, President and CEO Floyd Johnson said. Plans also include creating an endowment fund and raising extra operational support to more than double club membership over the next five years.
“We had just purchased our building the day before receiving the call explaining the gift. Her timing could not have been planned better for us as we embark on this new challenge to reach more youth,” Johnson said.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point operates five locations across High Point
and in Asheboro. They served 1,143 youth ages 6-18 during the last fiscal year during after-school and summer programs.
The clubs provide programs in three areas: academic success, good character/citizenship and healthy lifestyles. A daily dinner program is also provided. All services are provided at no cost to the youth or families.
Scott’s gift comes as the organization is kicking off its annual fundraising efforts, said Tom Schaaf, board of directors chair of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point.
“This transformational gift will make such an incredible impact on our clubs and the kids we serve in the greater High Point area that need us the most,” Schaaf said. “As a local organization we had made the decision a few months ago to open our own flagship club in our city to serve more children.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point invites the public to its annual Stake and Burger dinner on April 25 at the High Point Country Club alongside community leaders who are taking a “stake” in the lives of local youth. Club alumni Raven Jefferson and Justin Thompson will emcee the evening event that includes presentation of the Youth of the Year Award and the clubs’ vision and expansion plans. For more details about the event or volunteering in the clubs, call 336-812-7992 or visit www.hpclubs.org.
