HIGH POINT — Seven youths from a High Point-based modeling and talent agency will strut their stuff in New York next week.
The young models, ranging in age from 6 to 14, auditioned and were selected to walk the runway at Gotham Hall in conjunction with New York Fashion Week.
They’ll be walking for two designers, including Wilmington-based Nita Belle’s Closet.
“This is huge, because we’re not in New York — we’re not in that scene,” said Cryshaunda Rorie, agency director for Noelle Model & Talent Group, which represents the seven models. “We’re just from little ol’ High Point. Everyone would love to say, ‘I walked in New York Fashion Week,’ so for them to be able to cross that off their goal checklist at this young age is amazing.”
The seven models going to New York are Blair Noelle, 6, of High Point; Quintrell Watts, 11, of High Point; Tristan Jones, 9, of Greensboro; Laila Dalton, 9, of High Point; Ke’Nahziah Hines, 14, of High Point; London Robinson, 7, of Greensboro; and Nia Baldwin, 9, of High Point.
The young models were chosen after auditioning for various individual designers and then meeting with the designers by Zoom when they received callbacks.
“We set up a Zoom at our studio where the designers could see the kids and interview them,” Rorie said. “The kids walked for them on live Zoom instead of on video. A few weeks later, we got the call that they had been chosen.”
According to Rorie, the New York Fashion Week experience could be a significant stepping stone for the young models.
“It definitely gives them good exposure,” she said, “and it’s a great thing to put on your modeling resume.”
New York Fashion Week will be held Feb. 10-15.
