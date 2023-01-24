HIGH POINT – The leader of the YMCA of High Point has been elected to lead the statewide association of YMCAs for two years.
As chair of the North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs board of directors, Lynn Lomax, president and CEO of the YMCA of High Point, will oversee the implementation of the group’s strategic plan to advance the Y’s mission across the state.
“I’m honored to serve the alliance as chair,” Lomax said. “Our 25 YMCA associations with 120 branches are working together to continue to strengthen communities statewide. We are focused on diversity, equity and inclusion to ensure all feel welcome at the Y, building resilience of our youth, which is more important than ever following COVID-19’s impact; and establishing the Y’s role in community integrated health networks to improve the health and well-being of North Carolinians.”
Lomax, who has served on the Alliance board since 2020, has been with the Y for 40 years, starting in Rowan County and then 25 years at the YMCA of Greater Charlotte. He joined the High Point YMCA as CEO in 2017.
YMCAs have met critical community needs over the years and certainly during the pandemic, said Sherée Vodicka, CEO of the NC Alliance of YMCAs.
“From increasing our fight against food insecurity with local partners to increasing staff training around character development to support resilience and academic improvement among the youth we serve, North Carolina Ys continue to provide people with connections, programs and services that help them learn, thrive and grow,” she said. “Lynn and our board leaders will continue to guide our collective work to build stronger, healthier communities.”
