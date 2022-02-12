HIGH POINT — A local nonprofit is hosting a summit focused on women’s health and financial wellness.
Women in Motion will present a Women’s Summit on Thursday, March 3, at Furnitureland South.
The summit will feature productivity expert Tanya Dalton, the founder and CEO of Inkwell Press Productivity Co. Dalton hosts a top 50 iTunes podcast. Her book “On Purpose: A Busy Woman’s Guide to an Extraordinary Life of Meaning and Success” was named one of the Top 10 Business Books of 2019 by Fortune Magazine.
Attendees will learn from experts and each other about creating positive organizational cultures, advocating for physical health, protecting mental health and staying productive in an increasingly demanding world, organizers say.
The summit also includes breakout sessions for participants on topics including emotional health, financial wellness, patient empowerment and women in leadership that aim to help women to advocate for themselves personally and professionally.
“Leadership is tricky because we need to be so many different things to so many different people,” said Virginia McDermott, dean of the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication at High Point University. “Women in leadership have an added challenge because people still monitor their actions and evaluate their choices through a lens built for and by men.”
Currently funded by the United Way of Greater High Point, Women in Motion was started in 2015 to address critical needs of women living in the High Point and the surrounding area.
