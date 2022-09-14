HPTNWS-09-14-22 BUDDY.jpg

Mallory Snellen, right, was named a grand marshal of this weekend’s New York City Buddy Walk, sponsored by the National Down Syndrome Society. She is pictured with her sister and caregiver, Tiffany McDowell, who will walk with Snellen, as will several other family members.

 SPECIAL | HPE

Mallory Snellen has participated in numerous Buddy Walks, but this will be the biggest one yet.

Snellen, a 32-year-old Oak Ridge woman — formerly of Trinity — who has Down syndrome, will be one of two grand marshals in Saturday’s New York City Buddy Walk, a flagship event sponsored by the National Down Syndrome Society. The other grand marshal will be Nico Taylor — the son of U.S. Winter Olympians Elana Meyers Taylor and Nic Taylor — who also has Down syndrome.

