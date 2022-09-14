Mallory Snellen has participated in numerous Buddy Walks, but this will be the biggest one yet.
Snellen, a 32-year-old Oak Ridge woman — formerly of Trinity — who has Down syndrome, will be one of two grand marshals in Saturday’s New York City Buddy Walk, a flagship event sponsored by the National Down Syndrome Society. The other grand marshal will be Nico Taylor — the son of U.S. Winter Olympians Elana Meyers Taylor and Nic Taylor — who also has Down syndrome.
“We’re so excited for this opportunity,” said Snellen’s older sister and caregiver, Tiffany McDowell, with whom Snellen lives. “This is a really big event in the Down syndrome community.”
Walking with Snellen and McDowell will be McDowell’s husband, JJ McDowell, and two daughters, Anika McDowell and Kaylee Snellen.
“This is our first in-person walk since 2019, so it is incredibly special to have these two grand marshals lead what is expected to be a record-breaking crowd,” Kandi Pickard, president and CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society, said in a prepared statement.
In addition to the walk, which will take place Saturday afternoon at Central Park, Snellen will be featured Saturday morning in a large-screen video presentation at Times Square. The presentation will include photos of 500 individuals with Down syndrome representing all 50 states.
Since its inception in 1995, the New York City Buddy Walk has been the premier Down syndrome awareness, advocacy and fundraising program in the world, according to the National Down Syndrome Society. It was created to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and to raise funds for local and national incentives to support the Down syndrome community.
The New York City walk is one of more than 200 Buddy Walks held across the country and in a few international locations.
Snellen, a graduate of Southwest Guilford High School, was named a grand marshal “because of her TikTok celebrity status,” said McDowell, alluding to the two sisters’ large following on the popular social media platform.
McDowell and Snellen are partners in a part-time business, Mallory Paige Designs, which sells handmade bracelets and has as its motto “Moving Mountains for Adults With Disabilities.” The company has more than half a million followers on its TikTok page, which features short videos of the two sisters and is designed to help eliminate the stigma associated with Down syndrome individuals.
