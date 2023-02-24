HPTNWS-02-24-23 LENO.jpg

Khristin Brooks, an aspiring comedian from High Point, will appear on “You Bet Your Life” this evening on WMYV.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — As a comedian, Khristin Brooks is accustomed to standing in the spotlight to win laughs, but this evening she’ll be in the spotlight trying to win money.

The 35-year-old High Point woman will be one of the featured contestants on “You Bet Your Life,” a revival of the classic television quiz show originally hosted by Groucho Marx. The revival is hosted by Jay Leno, along with his sidekick, former “Tonight Show” bandleader Kevin Eubanks.

