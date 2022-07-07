TRIAD — A Jamestown woman is one of the 12 speakers scheduled at an online women’s summit next week.
Shayla Hilton, the author of “Chasing Contentment,” is scheduled to give a 30-minute session, “Self-Care Secrets,” followed by a question-and-answer session for the Best You 2022 Virtual Women’s Summit at noon on Thursday, July 14, according to a press release.
Other topics speakers will cover include spiritual growth, “bold living,” leadership and “expanding your reach,” the press release said.
Summit Director Marnie Swedberg will kick off the summit with a “7-Day Praise Challenge” at 11 a.m.
The online conference is free and open to the public, but tickets must be requested online at http://www.BestYou2022.com.
