The day before jury selection was to start for several members of a militia group charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, a Thomasville woman made a last-minute request for her case to be separated from the others.

Laura Steele sought instead in a request filed on Tuesday to have a bench trial, in which the judge alone would hear the evidence and arguments and would issue the verdict. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected that request on Wednesday.

Trending Videos