HIGH POINT — A nearly 90-year-old scrapbook that many people might’ve considered trash has been returned to the owner’s family, and they consider it a treasure.

Angela Wall of Trinity found the scrapbook while cleaning out a storage unit of things that had belonged to her late father, High Point native Floyd Austin. The scrapbook was buried in a box of items Austin apparently bought at an estate sale, not even realizing the priceless family keepsake he had purchased.

