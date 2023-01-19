HIGH POINT — A Thomasville woman won $2 million in the N.C. Education Lottery with a ticket she bought at a west High Point convenience store.

Amelia Estes, 51, won the jackpot on her routine outing on Saturday mornings for biscuits. This past Saturday she bought a $20 scratch-off 100X The Cash ticket from Sam’s Mini Mart on W. Green Drive after stopping at Biscuitville.

