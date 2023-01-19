HIGH POINT — A Thomasville woman won $2 million in the N.C. Education Lottery with a ticket she bought at a west High Point convenience store.
Amelia Estes, 51, won the jackpot on her routine outing on Saturday mornings for biscuits. This past Saturday she bought a $20 scratch-off 100X The Cash ticket from Sam’s Mini Mart on W. Green Drive after stopping at Biscuitville.
“I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she told lottery officials. “It was surreal. Something was just telling me to go get that ticket.”
Estes won the first $2 million prize awarded in the new game. She said she gave her mom the news as soon as she got home.
“I came into the house real quiet and I told my mom, ‘I think we’re millionaires,’” she said. “She was already sitting down, thank goodness.”
When Estes arrived at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday to collect her prize, she had a choice to either receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. She chose the lump-sum amount and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.
“We are going to plan for a comfortable retirement now,” Estes said.
The 100X The Cash game debuted in December with five $2 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes. Four $2 million top prizes and all 10 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.