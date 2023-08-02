HPTNWS-08-03-23 JOBS.jpg

The Panda Express restaurant on N. Main Street that is opening soon is hiring for various positions. Local unemployment rates remained at modest levels in June and reflected a solid job market, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday.

HIGH POINT — The High Point job market continues to steam along, putting further distance between it and the economic disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of High Point recorded a 4.6% unemployment rate in June, which is in a range for a healthy job market. The rate was up from 4.2% in May but down from 4.7% in June of last year, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released Wednesday.

