HIGH POINT — The High Point job market continues to steam along, putting further distance between it and the economic disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city of High Point recorded a 4.6% unemployment rate in June, which is in a range for a healthy job market. The rate was up from 4.2% in May but down from 4.7% in June of last year, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released Wednesday.
The city job market has improved noticeably from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis that throttled the local and national economy, said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University. The city unemployment rate was 13% in June 2020 and 7.1% in June 2021.
“Unemployment is still at a very low level, and below where we were a year ago,” McCully said.
The Greensboro/High Point metropolitan area posted a small, expected seasonal increase in unemployment in June compared to May, McCully told The High Point Enterprise.
“Local jobs dropped and job seekers rose,” he said. “Seasonal trends were the main reason — the drop in education jobs during the summer and the search for alternatives.”
Statewide, unemployment rates increased in 86 North Carolina counties, decreased in five and remained unchanged in nine from May to June, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday. Rates rose in all the state’s 15 metropolitan areas.
But when compared to June last year, unemployment rates decreased in 99 counties and increased in one. The lone county with an increase was Alleghany County in northwestern North Carolina.
All 15 of the state’s metropolitan areas recorded rate decreases compared to last year, according to the Commerce Department.
In June, 93 counties posted unemployment rates at or below 5%, traditionally the sign of a robust job market. In May, 96 counties were at or under 5%.
No counties in June or May recorded unemployment rates of 10% or higher, a signal of a distressed job market.
The number of workers employed statewide increased in June by 4,739 to 5.07 million while the number unemployed increased by 9,581 to 189,305. Since June 2022, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by 95,090 while the number unemployed has decreased by 17,292, the state Commerce Department reports.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.