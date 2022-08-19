HIGH POINT — Travel and tourism spending in North Carolina has recovered to pre-pandemic levels overall, but the recovery has not been even across the board, and Guilford County is among the places where it has lagged, local and state officials report.

Visitors to the state spent $28.9 billion in 2021, just 1% short of the record spending achieved in 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit North Carolina, according to a new report conducted by Tourism Economics and the U.S. Travel Association for the N.C. Department of Commerce.

