HIGH POINT — Travel and tourism spending in North Carolina has recovered to pre-pandemic levels overall, but the recovery has not been even across the board, and Guilford County is among the places where it has lagged, local and state officials report.
Visitors to the state spent $28.9 billion in 2021, just 1% short of the record spending achieved in 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit North Carolina, according to a new report conducted by Tourism Economics and the U.S. Travel Association for the N.C. Department of Commerce.
However, visitors to Guilford County spent $1.2 billion in 2021, which was up substantially from 2020 but was still 25% less than 2019’s record $1.6 billion.
At least one of the reasons for that lag probably is that the pandemic led many people to shift their travel, said Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point.
“There has been more growth in smaller destinations that have more outdoor leisure and recreational offerings such as state parks,” she said. “Larger metro areas that cater to more corporate businesses, and conventions had not fully recovered since the pandemic as they were still offering hybrid options or have pushed their meetings further in the booking calendar.”
Top-ranked Mecklenburg County had almost $4.1 billion in spending, which like spending in Guilford was up substantially from 2020 but was nearly 30% lower than in 2019.
Asheville’s Buncombe County ranked second in the state for the first time, with $2.6 billion, the report said.
Raleigh’s Wake County, normally ranked second before the pandemic, was third, with $2.3 billion.
Dare County at the coast also climbed past Guilford to fourth, with $1.8 billion.
Guilford, which before the pandemic ranked third in overall visitor spending, was fifth for the second year.
Local tourism-related employment also still lags pre-pandemic levels, Burnett said. Guilford County had about 14,000 workers employed in that sector in 2019, but that dropped to 8,182 in 2020 and recovered only to 9,550 in 2021.
Burnett noted that while spending in Guilford lagged behind 2019’s levels, it was better than expected.
“Despite spikes in COVID in 2021, particularly after the holidays and again this spring, domestic travel is still holding strong as the vaccination rollout gave visitors the confidence to travel,” she said.
The recovery in travel and tourism spending has been driven largely by U.S. residents, who spent a record high $28.5 billion in this state in 2021, 2.4% more than in 2019, the state report said.
But the sharp falloff in international visitors after the pandemic began lingered into 2021. Spending by international visitors fell by 80% from 2019’s record of $1.3 billion to just $268 million in 2020. That only slightly recovered in 2021 to $337 million, still down 74%.
The drop in foreign visitors is noticeable at High Point Market, said Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority:
“Prior to 2020, international visitors made up approximately 10% of our registrations. It comes as no surprise that this is the group that has been the slowest to return since the pandemic,” he said. “This past Market we saw strong growth from Canada and Mexico, but we still have yet to see any sort of return from Asia.”
As travel restrictions and testing requirements have eased, that has translated into a bump in international registration, he said.
“Given such, we expect the upward trajectory of international attendance to continue at this upcoming fall Market,” he said.
