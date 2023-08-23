TRIAD — Travel and tourism spending in Guilford County rebounded sharply in 2022 from the pandemic-related lag of the previous two years, and Davidson County had the highest percentage growth in the state, according to new data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Visitors to Guilford County spent $1.55 billion in 2022, up 19.7% from 2021 and nearly equaling the 2019 record level of $1.59 billion, according to preliminary findings from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina and conducted by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.