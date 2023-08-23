TRIAD — Travel and tourism spending in Guilford County rebounded sharply in 2022 from the pandemic-related lag of the previous two years, and Davidson County had the highest percentage growth in the state, according to new data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
Visitors to Guilford County spent $1.55 billion in 2022, up 19.7% from 2021 and nearly equaling the 2019 record level of $1.59 billion, according to preliminary findings from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina and conducted by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.
Visitors to Davidson County spent $290.9 million, which ranked 27th out of the state’s 100 counties in dollars but was an increase of 34.9% from 2021, the greatest percentage in the state.
Spending statewide was up an average of 15.2% and set a new record of $33.3 billion.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused visitor spending to crash in 2020. It rebounded some in 2021, but rural areas saw a disproportionate share of that increase as travelers sought out open spaces and experiences that posed less of an infection threat.
Guilford County’s visitor spending plunged in 2020, and in 2021 it was still down 25% from the 2019 level.
But visitor spending in 2022 returned to more pre-pandemic patterns, with a strong resurgence for North Carolina’s urban counties. Eight of the 10 counties with the fastest growth rates — Guilford, Davidson, Forsyth, Durham, Mecklenburg, Wake, Orange and Cabarrus — are regarded as urban or regional city/suburban.
Guilford’s overall visitor spending totals before the pandemic ranked third in the state but dropped to fifth in 2020 and 2021. In 2022 it moved up to fourth.
But growth in spending in 2022 was due in part to what those in the industry referred to as “revenge tourism,” with people feeling pent up from the pandemic restrictions and eager to get out and explore again, said Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point. With spending now on par with pre-pandemic levels, growth seems to be slowing recently.
“Things are getting ready to slow down,” she said. “People are just being more cautious with their spending.”
Hotel occupancy in the High Point area has been holding at 63%, which is an increase of nearly one-fifth from last year, Burnett said.
Counties that rely on business travel and leisure trips are doing well, N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said.
“Tourism has long been one of North Carolina’s most vital industries, and we can take pride in the hospitality and authentic experiences that appeal to the needs and interests of millions of visitors who come to our state each year,” Sanders said.
The visitor spending study found that growth in direct tourism employment was more evenly distributed among rural and urban counties, with more than a quarter seeing double-digit increases. Durham led all counties with a 23% increase. Davidson had an increase of 19%.
