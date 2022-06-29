GUILFORD COUNTY — A Greensboro man has won an N.C. Education Lottery $5 million jackpot for a ticket bought at an east High Point convenience store.
Torrance Person won the prize with a $30 scratch-off ticket. Person bought the “200X The Cash” ticket from the 7-Eleven on Greensboro Road near the High Point-Jamestown border.
Person turned in his ticket at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday.
He could choose to receive the $5 million prize as an annuity of $250,000 over 20 years or a lesser, one-time lump sum of $3 million. Person chose the lump-sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $2,130,309.
The “200X The Cash” game debuted in March with six top prizes of $5 million, four of which remain to be claimed.
