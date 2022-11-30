GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Division of Public Health will mark World AIDS Day today with free AIDS testing, including in High Point.
The county will provide free HIV and STI testing out of the division’s mobile health unit from 9 a.m.-noon at the public health site at 501 E. Green Drive in downtown High Point. Services will include free and confidential testing for HIV, syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea and hepatitis B and C.
