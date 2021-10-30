HIGH POINT — Chase Clark, a 17-year-old Southwest Guilford High School senior, aims to provide 23 families $100 gift cards to local grocery stores as part of her latest Chase’s Chance fundraiser.
Clark founded the nonprofit Chase’s Chance Inc. in 2013 with a primary goal of providing items needed by youth locally and internationally. This is the fourth larger-scale initiative this year that Clark and her team have hosted. The first included buying and donating more than 60 new laptops and tablets to help students. The second initiative supported another nonprofit, and the third was a back-to-school shoe drive that allowed students to pick out new shoes for the school year at a local store.
In 2018, Clark was the only Guilford County resident who won the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, presented by N.C. first lady Kristin Cooper at the state capital. Clark is also the visionary behind the podcast “The Renaissance Project: A Black Girls Movement.”
Clark’s attention recently turned to the rising cost of food, gas and other basic necessities.
“Oddly enough when we first started out, our focus and efforts were heavily centered around supporting youth within the classrooms, but we soon shifted by trying to ensure that the children are supported once they leave,” Clark said. “We find ourselves looking harder at other needs that involve the entire scope of the child and their needs, which includes bridging the gap on hunger.”
As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, Clark knows that many families are looking forward to gathering around the dinner table but that the holidays will be much different for other families. Increases in the cost of living are stretching finances for some homes that would not normally show a strain. According to Guilford County Schools, about 67% of students enrolled are considered low-income, up from 59% from last year.
To help supplement the cost of food during this holiday season, Chase’s Chance plans to mail gift cards to families by the second week in November to allow families time to plan. This is a first-come, first-served opportunity. To sign up to receive a gift card or if you would like to sponsor a family, visit https://www.chaseschanceinc.org/thanksgive-away
To learn more, visit www.chaseschanceinc.org
