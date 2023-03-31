HPTNWS-04-01-23 STEM.jpg

Nationally known STEM educator Steve Spangler coaches local educators on how to get students engaged to increase their interest in science as he leads them in various fun experiments at the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum Friday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Nationally recognized educator Steve Spangler showed an audience of local teachers on Friday how such things as a penny and a balloon can engage children in science by sparking their curiosity and advancing their knowledge.

Spangler said his goal is to make learning about science “play with a purpose.” And for teachers, that means “presentation matters.”

Trending Videos