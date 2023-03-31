HIGH POINT — Nationally recognized educator Steve Spangler showed an audience of local teachers on Friday how such things as a penny and a balloon can engage children in science by sparking their curiosity and advancing their knowledge.
Spangler said his goal is to make learning about science “play with a purpose.” And for teachers, that means “presentation matters.”
In a sunlit, glass-enclosed room at the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, Spangler told the educators to place the penny in the standard-size, white-colored balloon and blow it up. Then he asked the teachers to grip the top of the balloon like an athlete grabbing a basketball and shake the balloon, which causes the penny to spin inside the balloon like it’s on a track.
The experiment fascinates schoolchildren, Spangler said, but allows a teacher to explain a basic tenant of physics — namely, Isaac Newton’s fundamental law that an object at rest or moving at a constant speed in a straight line will remain at rest or keep moving in a straight line at constant speed unless acted upon by a force.
The demonstration was just one during a morning-long seminar for about 20 Guilford County Schools’ teachers as well as a group from the High Point University Stout School of Education.
Brittany Craig, who’s in her fourth year at the Montlieu Academy of Technology, said Spangler’s presentation will help her grab her students’ interest. One of her favorite parts of Spangler’s demonstrations was turning a polymer into imitation snow.
“I’m already thinking of ways to bring that into the classroom,” she said.
For more than three decades Spangler has brought his passion for science to audiences across the country, working from his home base in Colorado. He became known for videos of science experiments that became internet sensations, perhaps most famously dropping a Mentos mint into a bottle of Diet Coke, and has made more than 1,600 TV appearances.
Spangler was named in September as STEM Educator in Residence in HPU’s Access to Innovators program, but this week was his first visit to High Point. In addition to his seminar for teachers, he set up an exhibit at the children’s museum, and Friday night he put on a show for children.
Spangler’s session with teachers was the first of the professional development workshops that the museum will be holding, said Katie Nance, director of education and programs with the children’s museum, which will mark its first anniversary of opening at the end of April.
“We are proud to be a resource for professional development and continuing education for our High Point Schools educators and community members,” she said.
