HIGH POINT — Two teachers in High Point schools who are part of Teach For America North Carolina are among 15 teachers to win awards from the organization this year.
Kylie Bray of Allen Jay Elementary and Glen Almon of Oakview Elementary both were named rookie teachers of the year.
Another Guilford County Schools teacher, Dea Skendri of Eastern Guilford High School, also was named a rookie teacher of the year.
Teach For America North Carolina describes itself as a diverse network of teachers ready to support, challenge and lead alongside each other as they collectively aim to expand opportunities for students in North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.