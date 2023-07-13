HPTNWS-07-13-23 EXPLORERS.jpg

Members of the High Point Police Department’s Explorers post include Mason Williams, 15, Antonio Garland, 17, Joseph Henderson, 17, Perceive Gurung, 16, Andrew McKamey, 18, and Savannah Tally, 17.

HIGH POINT — Working as a police officer may seem far off in the future for some kids.

But for others, such as Andrew McKamey, learning about a career in law enforcement can happen as soon as they enter high school.