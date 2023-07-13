HIGH POINT — Working as a police officer may seem far off in the future for some kids.
But for others, such as Andrew McKamey, learning about a career in law enforcement can happen as soon as they enter high school.
McKamey, 18, is a recent graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School. Through different school projects, he became interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.
Soon after, he spoke with his school’s security resource officer who suggested he join an Explorer Post.
“I said to myself, ‘This would be good to start out, gain some knowledge and hopefully make myself a better applicant when I’m of age to apply,’ ” McKamey said.
At the High Point Police Department, students can join officers year-round to gain experience in crime-scene investigations, traffic stop procedures and building searches through its Explorers Post program.
High Point’s law enforcement post is part of a national Exploring organization in which young adults, ages 14-20, are encouraged to discover a field they are passionate about through local organizations and businesses.
Involvement in the post can help make the participant more qualified when they enter the field, McKamey said.
Since joining the Explorers when he was 17, McKamey has been promoted to the rank of sergeant, one of three leadership positions within the post.
The post’s two sergeants are focused on building the team aspect of the Explorers, while the captain, the highest ranking position, makes sure the group is reaching its goals and accomplishing missions assigned by the program’s advisors.
Allowing the Explorers to strive for sergeant or captain helps them further their leadership skills, said Devon Williamson, a school resource officer at Ferndale Middle School and lead adviser for the Explorers Post.
The advisers, Williamson said, are there to plan meetings, teach explorers about all areas of police work, appoint leadership positions and create missions.
Throughout his time in the program, McKamey said, the advisers helped him feel like the program was “worth my time.”
“I was actually doing something to help the community, even though I’m not really an officer, but it still felt like I was doing something that was meaningful,” McKamey said.
In addition, he also felt like he connected with other Explorers past surface level interactions.
“We don’t just care about when we’re in the uniform, we also care about the person and what’s going on outside of the Explorer post, making sure that each and every one of us is doing good and being successful in their own life,” McKamey said.
Even though he will be departing from the Explorer Post in a few months to attend college at Western Carolina University, McKamey said the program has given him an advantage before starting his studies in criminal justice.
“Learning what the officers see and not just what I see — it helps me understand the struggles that law enforcement faces on a daily basis, and it helped broaden my horizons to those problems that they face,” McKamey said.
The program is free, and students who are interested must attend two of the Explorer Post’s meetings, where Williamson will hand out applications to join. Meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of every month, 6:30-8 p.m., at 1730 Westchester Drive.
