HIGH POINT – A Ragsdale High School student is among the 2022 winners of a countrywide poetry competition.
Aruba Mazoor is one of 11 winners of the 19th annual School Poet Laureate Competition sponsored by Guilford County Schools and the Greensboro Bound literary festival.
Poet Laureates are first selected by their high schools, and final submissions are judged and selected by Christian Reynolds, a poet and language arts teacher at Grimsley High.
To recognize the students’ accomplishments, a public poetry reading and recognition event will be open to the public on Friday, May 13, starting at 6 p.m., at Scuppernong Books, 304
S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Other poetry finalists will also read their work, including three poetry finalists from Southwest High School: Fiza Kahn, Pheobe Clutter and Luke Stewart.
For information about the program, email Jen Worrells at worrelj@gcsnc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.