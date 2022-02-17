HIGH POINT – A High Point store was among 22 statewide fined by the state in the final three months of 2021 for excessive price scanner errors.
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems to check for accuracy between the prices marked and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% rate of overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.
The Walmart at 2628 S. Main St. had three overcharges out of 100 items scanned in a September inspection, a 3% error rate, and 33 overcharges out of 300 items scanned in an October inspection, an 11% error rate, according to a press release. The store paid $2,940 in fines.
The store also will be subject to reinspection every 60 days until its error rate falls below 2%. Additional fines may be assessed if it fails again.
