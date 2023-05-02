HIGH POINT — The High Point Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will present its Jabberwock Scholarship Pageant at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center on the campus of High Point University.
Tickets are $25 and available from any contestant or sorority member and at the door.
The pageant is an opportunity for young people to develop skills in group dynamics, participate in recreational, cultural, social and educational activities, develop leadership skills, exhibit poise and good character, develop oral communication skills, and build long-lasting friendships.
The event also allows students to raise and earn scholarship money.
This year’s participants are:
• Erin Khalilah Borges, daughter of Kameo Parks and Steven Matthews, a junior at Ben L.
Smith High School. Her escort is J’Quan Bethea, son of Eunice Bethea.
• Akeria Janee Brockman, daughter of Courtney Humphrey and Carlos Brockman, a junior at Southwest Guilford High School. Her escort is Jaquese Littlejohn-Stanback, son of Ashley Littlejohn and Daimein Stanback.
• Mya Denise Farabee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roland and Angela Farabee, a senior with dual enrollment at Guilford Technical Community College and Lucy Ragsdale High School. She will be escorted by her father.
• Jessica Denise Flowers, daughter of the late Deborah Flowers and Charles Thomasson and bonus “parents” Lilly Jackson and Woodrow Jackson, who completed early graduation from T. Wingate Andrews High School. Her escort is James Bethea, son of Deborah Flowers and Walter James Bethea.
• Symiyah Monique McCollum, daughter of Ashauntae Shaw and Kendrick Shaw, a junior with dual enrollment at Guilford Technical Community College and High Point Central High School. Her escort is Steven Moore, son of Markell and Latonya Moore.
Minister and motivational speaker Gloria Samuels will emcee the program and live music will be provided by saxophonist Brandon Robinson.
