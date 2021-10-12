GUILFORD COUNTY — Leaders of Guilford County Schools have announced new principals, including moves at schools in High Point.
The appointments were approved by the Guilford County Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday night.
Bennie Bradley will become the new principal at Oak View Elementary School in High Point, replacing Deanna Daniel, who is moving to Rankin Elementary School in Greensboro.
Bradley has served as principal at Guilford Preparatory Academy and presented to the N.C. State Board of Education on the school’s work to create a culture of excellence for boys of color. He has previously served as an assistant principal at Southwest Middle School in High Point and a principal intern at Cone Elementary School in Greensboro.
Leslie Kinard will return to Ferndale Middle School in High Point as its new principal, replacing LaToya Caesar, who will transfer to Greensboro College Middle College.
Kinard returns to Ferndale from Riverside High School in Durham, where she has been since March.
From February 2019 to March 2021 she was principal of Ferndale. Kinard also spent nearly two years as principal of Thomasville High School.
Other principal announcements include:
• Melanee Friday will come from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County school system to serve as principal at Frazier Elementary School in Greensboro.
• Cheri Keels will become principal at the STEM Early College at North Carolina A&T State University.
• Fredrick Sellars will become principal at SCALE-Greensboro.
In another matter, the board heard a brief presentation from its attorney Jill Wilson about redistricting. The board will redraw lines for districts to start with next year’s election based on results of the 2020 census.
Wilson said board members will receive information soon on the redistricting process. She said that proposed maps will be accepted from the public and from board members, as well as generated by staff in Wilson’s law office.
The High Point Enterprise reported in Tuesday’s edition that redistricting would gear up soon to meet the deadline of Dec. 6 for the start of candidate filing for the 2022 elections.
Five of nine seats are before voters next year. Democrats have a 6-3 majority now.
One possibility Wilson mentioned would involve the new school board districts matching those of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, who have been working on redistricting since the summer. Democrats hold a 7-2 edge on the Board of Commissioners.
The school board, which began meeting in-person this past summer for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, reverted to a remote meeting Tuesday evening. The board is expected to return to an in-person meeting for its next meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 19.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.