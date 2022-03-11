HIGH POINT — A Triad restaurateur has won a national award for achievement and innovation in the food service industry, making him a finalist for a higher honor.
Sammy Gianopoulos, co-owner and executive chef of Crisp Hospitality Group, won the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association’s Silver Plate Award in the Independent Restaurant/Multi-Concept category.
Crisp operates Sammy G’s Tavern in High Point, Fratellis Italian Steakhouse in Winston-Salem and Three Bulls American Steakhouse in Clemmons.
The association’s awards in seven categories were announced this week at IFMA’s 2022 Chain Operators Exchange in Austin, Texas.
Each year, a jury of trade press editors and previous award winners weighs the merits of hundreds of candidates before selecting the winners. From among them, one is chosen by secret ballot to receive the IFMA Gold Plate. This year’s Gold Plate will be announced at the 68th annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards Gala in Chicago on May 21.
Sammy G’s, a popular local establishment located at 3800 Tinsley Drive, near Wendover Avenue and Eastchester Drive, is a past winner in The High Point Enterprise’s annual Best of the Southern Triad publication, with readers voting it the Best Restaurant in High Point. The annual Enterprise supplement publishes in August.
