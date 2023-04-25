If you have been waiting to hear what a Kernersville man had to say about his involvement in the leadership of the far-right Proud Boys at the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol, you’re going to have to keep waiting.

The trial of five Proud Boys leaders began in January, and testimony ended last week without Charles “Charley” w ever being called as a witness. Closing arguments in the trial began Monday.

